Everton star James Tarkowski has revealed that Toffees boss Sean Dyche is extremely calm and relaxed before their crucial game against Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Toffees appointed Dyche in February with the responsibility to take them out of the relegation zone and ensure their Premier League safety.

Everton are two points clear of the relegation zone and going into the final game of the ongoing Premier League season, a victory over Bournemouth will guarantee their relegation safety; they will stay up regardless of the result if Leeds United or Leicester City do not win.

And before Sunday’s game, which could be a season-defining one for Everton, Tarkowski revealed that Dyche is showing signs of pressure and the Toffees boss is walking around the training ground singing and relaxing.

The Everton star also admitted that Dyche’s calm attitude is something which is helping the Toffees players stay focused and relaxed.

“If you see the manager, he’s walking around singing”, Tarkowski told Everton’s official site.

“He’s calm and relaxed.

“That’s just the way he is and I think that rubs off on us in a good way.”

Bournemouth have defeated Everton in their last four encounters and in their most recent meeting in November, the Cherries claimed a 3-0 victory over the Goodison Park outfit.