Departing Leeds United first-team coach Robbie Keane feels that his manager Sam Allardyce would admit that when they arrived at Elland Road it was already too late.

The veteran manager was brought in by Andrea Radrizzani for the final four games of the season and he was entrusted with the difficult task of saving Leeds United’s top-flight status.

Keane, along with Karl Robinson, arrived at Elland Road as part of Allardyce’s coaching staff.

Now with the season being over and the Whites preparing for life in the Championship post the Allardyce stint, Keane took time to give an assessment of his time at the Yorkshire-based club.

The former Leeds man feels that they arrived at Elland Road too late, a view that Allardyce would be fully on board with.

On his experience of working with Allardyce, Keane told Betway: “It was great to work with Sam, with the experience that he has, to just learn how he is with players and with staff – he’s got a really good way about him and you can see why he’s been very successful.

“You can only learn from these managers who have got the experience he’s got, who can do what he has done over the years in these situations.

“He’d probably admit himself that we came in too late, and if the timing was a little bit earlier, I think we could have made a huge difference.”

In the four matches, Allardyce and his staff were in charge, the Whites managed to draw just one match, losing the other three.