Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson believes that Michael Beale has done his research to understand that Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers can become important assets for the Gers despite the duo’s struggles at their previous clubs.

Rangers have recently signed Lammers on a four-year deal and are in the hunt for the signature of Serie B club Cremonese’s Dessers.

Both of the centre forwards had an underwhelming last season in front of the goal, with Lammers managing to net twice for Sampdoria and Dessers finding the back of the net six times for Cremonese.

Ferguson is of the opinion that the reason both forwards were not prolific in front of goal last season was due to the style of the Italian League, where the teams are more suited to play defensively.

The former Rangers star pointed out that Beale’s recruitment so far has been very good and is confident that the Gers boss did meticulous research on Dessers and Lammers before identifying them as targets.

“There’s also plenty of talk about Cyriel Dessers coming in”, Ferguson wrote in his The Daily Record column.

“Again, like Lammers, he will be a name that’s not particularly well known to people but since being linked with them I’ve been doing a bit of research and I like what I’ve seen and read.

“Neither of them have prolific scoring records in Italy, where they’ve been playing of late, but Serie A and Serie B are tough places to get on the scoresheet with the style of play generally more suited to stopping the opposition from making and taking chances.

“Beale is meticulous enough to have done his research and clearly believes Lammers is a player who can be an asset.

“Dessers will come into the same category.

“As I said, his recruitment record so far has been good, and he has earned the right to be trusted with this rebuild.”

Rangers have already signed four players and they are closing in on landing Dessers as their fifth signing of the summer.