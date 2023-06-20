Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson feels that Brendan Rodgers will change Celtic’s style and feels that the Gers need to embrace the challenge of facing a different Hoops side next season.

Rangers have already signed four players in the transfer window and are still chasing a host of targets to strengthen their squad.

And their Glasgow rivals have witnessed a managerial change as Rodgers returned to Parkhead after Celtic and Ange Postecoglou parted ways.

Ferguson thinks that Rodgers is a top manager and believes that he will bring in new players to change Celtic’s style.

The ex-Gers star stated that Rangers have to embrace the challenges placed in front of them by Rodgers’ new Celtic next season and revealed that he is eager to see what players the former Leicester boss will sign to bolster his team in the summer.

“From the Rangers perspective, you need to go there and embrace the challenge”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“I was looking forward to Michael Beale’s newly built team coming up against Postecoglou’s team.

“Now you have another top manager coming in at Celtic.

“Brendan Rodgers will tweak the way Celtic play, and he is obviously going to bring in his own players.

“I am interested to see how many actual players he signs.

“It is exciting.”

Last season, Rangers finished trophyless and next season, Beale will be determined to bring silverware to the club, but he must get the better of Rodgers to do so.