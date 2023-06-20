Soon-to-be Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe is in England for discussions over a new manager and is keen to finalise an appointment by the end of this week, according to The Athletic.

With the 49ers Enterprises firmly in control of Leeds, subject to clearance from the EFL, the club’s managerial hunt is in full swing.

Leeds have held interviews and are said to have narrowed down their shortlist of targets.

Nick Hammond and Angus Kinnear are leading the search for a new manager but soon-to-be Leeds chairman Marathe is also now in England.

He is part of the discussions with the Leeds executives and is intending to know the identity of the new manager by the end of the week.

Leeds do not want to rush into making an appointment but are also wary of delaying it for too long.

The arrival of a new manager will also light a fire under Leeds’ transfer activity this summer, both incoming and outgoing.

The club have held talks with Scott Parker and Daniel Farke, who both have experience of getting teams promoted from the Championship.

Former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is also thought to be on Leeds’ radar for the manager’s role.

They initially discussed getting Carlos Corberan but Leeds are yet to seek permission to hold talks with him from West Brom.