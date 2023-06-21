Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson has praised Gers boss Michael Beale for getting the transfers done early in the window, which he believes is very important.

Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November last season and he has been appointed with the responsibility for making Rangers competitive again.

The Gers boss wants to reshape the squad in the summer transfer window and has already brought in a host of new signings.

Ferguson believes that it is very important for Rangers to get their recruitment spot on and thinks finishing the transfer business as early as possible is very important.

The former Gers star praised Beale for bringing players in early in the transfer window and indicated that it could prove good for Rangers going into next season.

“From Rangers’ point of view, they need to focus on one thing and that is to make sure their recruitment is spot on”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“And I like what he has done by getting it done early.

“I think that is the most important thing.

“You need to get them through the door as early as possible and that is what he is doing. “

Rangers are determined to get their hands on silverware in the upcoming season and Beale is hoping to finish his transfer business before the players return for training.