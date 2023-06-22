Naby Keita has revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp always told him to stay strong and not to give up during his injury-riddled times with the Reds.

Keita joined German outfit Werder Bremen on 9th June from Liverpool on a free transfer recently, having departed the Reds following the end of his contract at Anfield.

He made a name for himself during his spells with Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig before he moved to Anfield in a £48m switch from the German club on a five-year deal in the summer of 2017.

Keita though endured constant injury struggles at Liverpool and found it tough to make himself available for a run of games – and the midfielder has revealed the message that Klopp always gave him.

The Guinea midfielder says that Klopp has always inspired him to stay strong and never lose hope during the times when he suffered with his injuries.

“He’s a very good coach and a really good person”, Keita told German magazine Sport BILD.

“Whenever I was hurt, he took care of me.

“He kept telling me, “You are strong, never give up!” That helped me.

“Even though things didn’t go so well for me at Liverpool because of my injuries, I’m very grateful to him.”

Keita played only 488 minutes of football in the recently concluded season for the Reds as he was out injured for the more significant part of the campaign with a hamstring injury.