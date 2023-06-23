Former Rangers star Craig Moore is of the view that if the right offer comes, then the Gers should sell Antonio Colak in the ongoing transfer window.

Colak joined Rangers last summer and scored 14 goals in 25 Scottish Premiership appearances in his first season.

However, in the second half of the season, Colak lost his spot in the starting line-up and with Michael Beale determined to strengthen his forward options in the ongoing window, his Ibrox future is in doubt.

It has been suggested the 29-year-old centre-forward has piqued interest from Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen, who could take Colak away from Ibrox this summer.

Moore believes that Colak has been a great professional and stressed that the forward did everything that was asked of him last season.

But he is of the opinion that if Rangers have been presented with a suitable offer from Werder Bremen, then the Glasgow outfit should cash in on him.

“Colak, for me, looks like a wonderful professional”, Moore said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“He has done everything that was asked of him in terms of coming into a new club and scoring goals immediately.

“But I still feel that, as a lot of Rangers players, if the right money was on the table for Rangers, Werder Bremen, look the Bundesliga is very very good league, so you just can never say never.

“I would not be surprised if it were to happen.

“He is a great professional.

“If he stays, that is fantastic and if he moves on, then that is also good for the club, I think.”

Rangers have already brought in Sam Lammers and they are still in the market for another forward.