Former Rangers star Craig Moore is of the opinion that Gers star Nicolas Raskin knows that winning high-profile games is the route to winning over the fans quickly.

The 22-year-old central midfielder joined Rangers in the January transfer window and he impressed the Gers faithful with his performances in the second half of the season.

Last season, Raskin helped Rangers end Celtic’s nine-match unbeaten run against them in the last Old Firm derby on 13th May with a 3-0 win over their city rivals.

And Moore believes that Raskin is aware of the importance of winning the high-pressure games, knowing that these victories will help them rally the supporters behind them.

The former Gers star also stated that there can never be a dead-rubber Old Firm game and pointed out that Rangers need to start winning the big games next season.

“Raskin has been impressive in his early start to his Rangers career and he also learned very quickly that good vibes and winning important high-pressure matches are what will make the fans really love him and his work”, Moore said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“The challenge is for Rangers; there is never a dead rubber Old Firm match, but it is as dead as rubber you will get at the end of the season.

“Rangers need to be able to put those big victories in those high profile matches and that is where fans will start growing to like their players.”

Last season, Raskin featured a total of 16 times for Rangers while laying on two assists, and much more will be expected of him next term.