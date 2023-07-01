Former Newcastle United star Olivier Bernard has likened new Magpies signing Yankuba Minteh to Jacob Murphy, stating both of them are similar.

Minteh has joined Eddie Howe’s side from Danish outfit Odense Boldklub, where he impressed with his commanding displays last season, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 17 Superliga games.

The 18-year-old was shipped out to Feyenoord immediately after completing the switch to the St. James’ Park outfit to receive regular playing time.

The Magpies are currently undergoing a realignment of their ranks and will be hoping to bank upon the youngster in the future.

Minteh got his first call-up to the Gambia national team in November 2022, for friendlies against the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Liberia.

Bernard raved about the 18-year-old forward’s ambition and willingness to go in behind the defence and compared him with Murphy.

He believes the Gambian forward is the type of player his colleagues, particularly striker Callum Wilson, will enjoy playing alongside.

The former French left-back said on BBC Radio Newcastle: “He is a player who is quite rapid.

“He is the kind of player, I would put him with, which is Murphy at the minute.

“You know, desire, pace, not afraid to get in behind.

“He is the kind of player you want to play with, especially when you are a centre forward.

“Wilson will love that.“

Now it remains to be seen whether the Gambian prospect will be able to see a breakthrough into the Newcastle team after accruing significant experience during his loan spell.