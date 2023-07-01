Former Newcastle United star Olivier Bernard is of the view that the Magpies need players like Youssouf Fofana to change the dynamic of the squad.

The St James’ Park outfit have qualified for the Champions League next season and Eddie Howe is determined to introduce quality and depth to his squad in the transfer market.

Howe wants to strengthen Newcastle’s midfield and the Tyneside outfit have been linked with Monaco’s midfielder Fofana.

Bernard believes that Fofana is an attacking midfielder who can play box-to-box in midfield and possess a brilliant work rate.

The former French defender revealed that the Monaco midfielder is compared with N’Golo Kante in France because of his eagerness to win the ball from the opposition.

And Bernard is of the view that Fofana is the type of player Howe needs in his Newcastle squad to take the Magpies to the next level.

“Youssouf Fofana is an attacking midfielder, box to box, I would say, with not so much creativity but with a work rate”, Bernard said on BBC Radio Newcastle.

“We compare him with N’Golo Kante at times because he does defend hard on the ball.

“Always wants to win the ball.

“He is the type of player you would definitely want on your team and not against you.

“So it is quite important to see those sorts of players come to Newcastle because they would change the dynamic.”

Last season, Fofana featured 36 times for Monaco in Ligue 1 and represented France in the 2022 World Cup.