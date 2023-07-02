Newport County boss Graham Coughlan believes that new signing Matty Bondswell comes with a great pedigree owing to his upbringing at Newcastle United.

The League Two side confirmed that they had signed the Newcastle United academy graduate on a season-long loan deal on Wednesday.

A product of RB Leipzig’s youth academy, the full-back joined the Magpies in 2021, though he is yet to earn a first-team debut for them.

However, the Bondswell’s pedigree is what the Newport boss is excited about and Coughlan believes that the 21-year-old will bring great balance to his side with effectiveness with his left foot.

“Matty has a natural quality. Given where he’s from [Newcastle], he has great pedigree and will bring great balance with his left foot”, the Newport manager told his club’s official website.

Highlighting the key attributes Bondswell is going to bring with him to Rodney Parade, Coughlan insisted that the Newcastle man’s continual desire to push is well-suited to the DNA of the team.

“He’s very offensive in his style and has a good deal of pace which we were recruiting for this summer.

“His character and his desire to push on fit the DNA of our football club perfectly.”

Bondswell started playing football at Nottingham Forest before moving to Germany eight years later.

Newcastle will now keep a close eye on how he deals with the demands of League Two football.