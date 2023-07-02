Liverpool feel that Dominik Szoboszlai is a similar profile of player to Mason Mount and landing him will fill a need the Reds believe they have, according to The Athletic.

The Reds were keen to sign Mount from Chelsea and for a time were considered to be the front-runners for his signature.

Mount though is going to their rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are set to sign Szoboszlai as an alternative.

Liverpool liked Mount’s profile and believed he fitted what they wanted, however Szoboszlai is seen as an alternative who is in the same mould.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are triggering Szoboszlai’s release clause in his contract at RB Leipzig and he is signing a five-year deal.

The release clause will see Liverpool pay the Bundesliga club a fee of slightly above £60m to bring Szoboszlai to Merseyside.

Szoboszlai is 22 and due to turn 23 in October, while Mount is 24 and will turn 25 during the course of next season.

Liverpool will hope to see Szoboszlai quickly adapt to the demands of English football as, unlike Mount, the Hungary international is not yet Premier League proven.