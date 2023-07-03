Manor Solomon’s agent, Shlomy Ben Ezra, has acknowledged that Israeli super agent Pini Zahavi played a crucial role in agreeing a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for his client.

Last season, the 23-year-old joined Fulham on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk and became a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the Ukrainian outfit at the end of June.

Tottenham have now agreed personal terms with Solomon and he is set to undergo a medical this week before he signs a deal with Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Ben Ezra revealed that Israeli agent Zahavi played a key role in helping Solomon and Tottenham come to an agreement regarding a four-year deal and hailed him as the best.

“Pini Zahavi made the whole deal happen”, Ben Ezra told ONE.

“He is the strongest agent in the world.

“We all thank him for the deal with Tottenham.”

After the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City, Solomon is set to become the third arrival for Postecoglou this summer.

Solomon missed a significant part of last season due to a knee injury and scored four goals in 19 appearances for the Cottagers.