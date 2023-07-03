Newcastle United were hoping that Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai would not move early in the transfer window in order that they could then negotiate his price down, according to the Daily Telegraph’s Luke Edwards.

Szoboszlai, who recently completed a £60m transfer to Liverpool from RB Leipzig, was firmly on Newcastle’s radar in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Magpies are strengthening with an eye on adding depth for the Champions League, but they are also mindful of financial fair play regulations.

Newcastle did not want to meet Szoboszlai’s release clause and were hoping he would not move early in the window.

If Szoboszlai’s release clause then expired, the Magpies were of the view they could then negotiate the price down.

Having just paid in the region of £55m for Sandro Tonali, Newcastle wanted a deal they felt they could afford for Szoboszlai.

Liverpool though have scooped up the Hungary international, with the Reds having no qualms about triggering his clause.

Jurgen Klopp will now be looking to see Szoboszlai quickly adapt to the Premier League and it remains to be seen if Newcastle regret not pushing harder for him.