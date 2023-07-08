Rangers new boy Cyriel Dessers has expressed his delight to be at the club after engaging in discussions with manager Michael Beale about their plans both on and off the pitch.

Following the departure of Alfredo Morelos from Rangers, Beale has successfully acquired the services of Dessers from Cremonese as a replacement.

As Beale continues to rebuild his squad during the summer transfer window, he has already finalised the signings of Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Sam Lammers.

The addition of Dessers is a further feather in Beale’s cap.

Dessers, upon joining Rangers, has voiced his contentment with being at Ibrox and shared his positive sentiments regarding Beale’s plans for him, both on and off the pitch.

The Nigerian international eagerly anticipates being part of the dressing room atmosphere and stepping onto the pitch, highlighting the allure of the beautiful training ground and its conducive environment that motivates him to work even harder.

“I am looking forward to being in the locker room, being on the pitch and just enjoying football”, Dessers told Rangers’ official site.

“The first impressions have been good, the training ground is really beautiful and it is inviting to work hard and to be professional and that is what I was looking for.

“I had really good talks with Mr Beale about his plans, the idea of what he wants on and off the pitch and I thought that could be a really good fit for me and for the team, so I am happy to be here.”

Dessers has committed to a four-year contract with the Gers, ensuring his stay with the club until June 2027.