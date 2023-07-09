Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo has paid a visit to his former club PSV Eindhoven and was on hand to welcome the Dutch side’s new signing Noa Lang.

PSV Eindhoven have snapped up Lang from Belgian giants Club Brugge, splashing out €15m to bring the winger back to his native Netherlands.

Lang could be viewed by some as a replacement for Gakpo, who PSV Eindhoven sold to Liverpool in January this year.

Look who was here to give Noa a warm welcome 🥰 pic.twitter.com/qoyvusA2f9 — PSV (@PSV) July 9, 2023

And when Lang arrived at PSV Eindhoven headquarters on Saturday, Liverpool man Gakpo was there to meet him.

Gakpo greeted Lang and welcomed him to a club that he continues to hold close to his heart.

Lang and Gakpo may have missed out on linking up at club level, but the pair will be able to play together on the international stage for the Netherlands.

The new PSV Eindhoven attacker made 40 appearances for Club Brugge across all competitions last season and scored 12 goals, while providing eight assists.

He has penned a contract with PSV Eindhoven which is due to run through until the summer of 2028.