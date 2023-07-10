Rangers’ head of performance Jack Ade has articulated his intention to further develop and build upon the messages conveyed by manager Michael Beale.

The Gers will kick off their pre-season campaign with fixtures against opponents such as Newcastle United, Hamburg, Olympiacos and Hoffenheim.

The first three matches will take place at Ibrox, while the clash against Hoffenheim will be held at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Ade emphasised the team’s intention to build upon the Beale’s messages, recognising the interdependence between the messages and their progress.

The Rangers head of performance stated that the technical strategies and tactics that Beale is implementing are seamlessly integrated with the physical training programme, creating a cohesive approach to the team’s overall development and performance.

“We are going to build upon some of the messages the manager is working on but really it goes hand in hand”, Ade told Rangers’ official site.

“What the manager is working on technically is very much working alongside the physical programme.

“It is understanding the game plan and being able to execute it, at a high physical level.

“The manager will always talk about clarity of message, understanding what the game plan is and then being able to execute it so that is the most important thing really.”

Rangers secured the runners-up position behind winners Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season.

As the new season of the Scottish Premiership kicks off in August, Beale’s side will face Kilmarnock in their opening fixture, setting the stage for an exciting start to their campaign.