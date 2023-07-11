Robin Koch has admitted he was in a difficult situation at Leeds United after the club’s relegation and needed some time to consider his next move.

The centre-back has sealed a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt following Leeds’ relegation out of the Premier League.

Eintracht Frankfurt have paid a loan fee of €500,000 to sign Koch, whose contract at Leeds is due to expire next summer, meaning the move effectively ends his association with the Yorkshire club.

Koch admits that he needed some time to think about his next move and was in a difficult situation at Leeds following their relegation.

He told a press conference: “I am extremely happy to be here.

“For me it was a difficult situation at Leeds.

“I then needed a bit of distance and time to think about my next step.

“In the end it was a gut decision and that feeling was immediately confirmed in my first two days here in Frankfurt.”

He believes had he opted for a bigger club, amidst interest from Manchester United, then he would not have been able to slot in as a leader, such as he was at Leeds.

“I worked my way into the position of leader at Leeds.

“With the absolute top clubs in Europe, you might have had a completely different standing at first, also in terms of the season.

“For me it was the right decision to go to Frankfurt.”

Koch will be looking to hit the ground running at Eintracht Frankfurt and further his Germany ambitions in the process.