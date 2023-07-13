Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted he will need to wait right until the end of the transfer window to be absolutely sure who is staying at Elland Road.

Relegation from the Premier League has meant a host of Leeds players are now looking for the off ramp at the club.

Striker Rodrigo has just sealed an exit from Leeds, completing a move to Qatari side Al Rayyan for just €3.5m due to a relegation release clause in his contract.

Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson and Diego Llorente have left on loan, with Rasmus Kristensen set to join them, while there is interest in other Leeds players including Illan Meslier, Marc Roca, Crysensio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Willy Gnonto and Cody Drameh.

Farke is ready for a rebuilding job over the summer and admits it will only be right at the end of the transfer window that he can be sure about his squad.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the solidity and stability into this club and we have to wait until the end of August so we really know who is with us for the whole season”, Farke told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Obviously, there will need to be some good decisions over the next few weeks in order for us to win as many points as possible.

“It is a long time until the transfer window is over and we will see what happens.”

Farke will want to bring in fresh faces too, but may need to see the extent of the departures before he can act.