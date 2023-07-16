Leeds United are finally set to see their takeover by the 49ers confirmed by the EFL, according to the Daily Mail.

Whites majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani agreed to sell his shares to minority shareholders the 49ers earlier this summer.

Despite the deal being agreed, Leeds have been waiting for the EFL to conduct their checks and ratify it.

The delay even meant that Radrizzani and not the 49ers had to sign off on the appointment of a new manager in the shape of Daniel Farke.

However, Leeds’ wait is set to come to an end as the EFL is ready to ratify the takeover in the near future.

Radrizzani has already moved on with his football ownership adventures, taking control of Serie B side Sampdoria.

Former Leeds midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, now 24 years old, is on the books at Sampdoria and will look to help the side back to the top flight next term.

Sampdoria reached the final of the European Cup in 1992, with a team that included Attilio Lombardo, Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli.