Newly appointed Leeds United technical director Gretar Steinsson will sit between the board and Daniel Farke, and report directly to Angus Kinnear, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites have confirmed the appointment of the former Tottenham performance director following his departure from the London-based club.

The capacity in which Steinsson will be operating at Elland Road was unclear, as the Whites looked at expanding their backroom staff.

Leeds have confirmed that the 41-year-old will take up a role as the technical director of the Championship side, but there is still speculation they could appoint a director of football.

In his capacity, the former Iceland international will work between first-team manager Farke and the board.

However, both the manager and the technical director will report to the club’s managing director Kinnear, who in turn will report to chairman Paraag Marathe.

Leeds do not want all the responsibility to be resting on the shoulder of one person, as was the case with Victor Orta.

They are looking for an immediate response following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.