Former Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has admitted that Victor Orta’s recruitment style was not suitable for a club such as the Whites who needed to consolidate their position in the Premier League.

The Radrizzani era at Leeds officially ended last night after the 49ers Enterprises completed the takeover of the club.

The Italian helped Leeds to get promoted to the Premier League after a 16-year absence with former director of football Orta playing a key role in building the squad.

Even former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa praised the Spaniard for his recruitment but his record went awry following promotion and there were more misses than hits during the club’s three-year stay in the top flight.

Orta’s recruitment was majorly blamed for Leeds’ relegation last season and Radrizzani conceded that taking on his advice blindly was a major mistake.

He stressed that Leeds needed to bring in more experienced players compared to Orta’s obsession with finding the next big young talents who were not ready to play in the Premier League.

The former Leeds chairman also believes the Spaniard misjudged the leap needed between leagues such as the Austrian top flight and the Premier League.

Radrizzani told Sky Sports News: “Like every football director, he made some good calls and bad calls.

“He brought in players like Raphinha and then he made other choices with less impact.

“For sure, if I could go back, I would be more careful of a couple of things.

“First of all, following Victor unconditionally, who is very talented but probably dangerous for our phase of the club – just three years in the Premier League.

“Victor tends to focus his scouting on players who are still to show that they are good enough.

“He focused on the potential next talent and that’s why the risk of you finding the right player or not is higher rather than buying a player of 27 or 28.

“In a team such as Leeds who need to consolidate in the Premier League, if you spent 100m in one transfer window then you need to consider one or two players who are mature, have national team experience and character to stay on the pitch.

“That’s what we lacked.

“Victor’s challenge to [Jesse] Marsch was to take a coach and players from the Austrian league and expect them to perform in the Premier League.

“With all due respect, the gap was too big and I am responsible as well because I was not somewhere else, I was here.

“I have to be blamed as well at the same level as Victor.”

Leeds are looking for a fresh start under the new owners and hope to challenge for promotion to the Premier League next season.