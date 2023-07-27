Tottenham Hotspur are not happy with Davinson Sanchez after he rejected a move to Spartak Moscow, it has been claimed in Italy.

The defender has become surplus to requirements for the Premier League club and he is expected to leave in the ongoing transfer window.

Sanchez has one year left on his deal with Spurs and they are keen to offload him to earn a fee from his departure.

He has multiple suitors around Europe and Spartak Moscow emerged as a potential destination as they pushed to sign him.

The north London club accepted an offer from the Russian outfit worth £12m, however, Sanchez has turned down the opportunity to move to Russia.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Spurs are unhappy with the player’s decision.

It has also been suggested that the club are not allowing Sanchez to train with the first-team and he is training separately, with Spurs trying to force his hand.

Sanchez also has interest from other sides, but none have yet agreed a fee with Tottenham to snap him up.

It remains to be seen if he will have a rethink over the switch to Russia.