Bayern Munich’s transfer task force will meet again on Monday as they continue efforts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

The German giants have been pushing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to agree to their latest bid for Kane, which is worth over €100m including bonuses.

Levy though has flown to the United States to go on holiday, giving an indication he is continuing to play hardball with Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich are not irritated by Levy’s US trip and, according to Munich-based daily TZ, the club’s transfer task force will meet again on Monday.

They are hoping to progress to a decision next week.

Kane is claimed to be keen to make the move to Bayern Munich, but he will not force his way out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs named Kane in their team, with the captain’s armband, to face Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly this afternoon.

Kane is now inside the final year of his contract at Tottenham and is expected to leave next summer on a free transfer if he does not go this summer.