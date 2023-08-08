Servette assistant Bojan Dimic has stated that his side have to match the atmosphere at Ibrox with aggressiveness when they take on Rangers in their Champions League qualifier.

Michael Beale’s side began their season with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kilmarnock last weekend and they are now determined to get back to winning ways.

On Wednesday, Rangers will lock horns with Swedish side Servette at Ibrox in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier.

Dimic indicated that Servette are aware of the atmosphere the Rangers faithful can create and believes that his side have to show the desire and aggressiveness to get a result out of the game.

Servette’s assistant stressed that they have to show character during the game and believes that playing Rangers at Ibrox will be a big moment for the club.

“At Ibrox, the atmosphere of the Scottish fans, the intensity they show means we have to match it with aggressiveness and a desire to succeed”, Dumic was quoted as saying by The National.

“We have to use all this to motivate ourselves and show character.

“This game will show us exactly who are the leaders in our team.

“It will certainly be a big moment and give us the chills!”

Servette are undefeated so far this season and Beale’s side will be hoping to end the Swiss side’s unbeaten record at Ibrox on Wednesday.