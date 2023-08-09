Former Rangers and current Young Boys striker Cedric Itten believes that the Scottish side’s Champions League opponent Servette will have to be prepared for a hard first ten minutes at Ibrox tonight.

The Gers are set to kick off their Champions League qualification bid with a two-legged tie against Swiss side Servette.

Itten, who experienced a packed Ibrox during his two-year-long stint at the Scottish club, warned the Servette players about the hostility they might face in Glasgow.

Itten asked the Servette players to weather the storm that they are going to be greeted within the first ten minutes of the match.

“Rangers will be pushing hard in the first ten minutes”, Itten told Swiss daily Blick.

Escaping unscathed from that onslaught will be an achievement in itself, Itten feels.

“You have to be prepared for that and be ready to fight back. If you get through that, you’ve already won a lot.”

Reflecting on Rangers’ 2-2 Europa League knockout round playoff draw against Borussia Dortmund last February Itten insisted: “The way things went down at Ibrox against Borussia Dortmund was incredible!”

The second leg of the tie will take place in Switzerland a week from today.