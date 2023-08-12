Fixture: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s opening Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa at St. James’ Park.

After breaking into the top four last season, Howe will hope to see his side grow from strength to strength this campaign.

He has again opted for the strong centre-back pairing of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, with Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier playing as the full-backs.

Newcastle’s marque signing of the summer, Sandro Tonali, has found a place in the team and will play at the base of their midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton will complete the midfield three and hope to keep things ticking along in the middle of the park.

Alexander Isak will lead the line for Newcastle with Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron providing width and creativity to the team.

Newcastle’s summer buys Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes have found a place on the bench for Newcastle in the opening game.

Newcastle United Team vs Aston Villa

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff