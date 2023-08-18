PSV Eindhoven coach Peter Bosz has refused to commit to whether star Noa Lang will be available to face Rangers in his side’s Champions League qualifier next week.

Rangers will take on Greenock Morton in the Sottish League Cup on Saturday but most of their focus is likely to be on their Champions League qualifier next week.

The Glasgow giants will host PSV in the first leg of their Champions League playoff at Ibrox and there could be an early boost for Michael Beale.

PSV could be without their star man Lang for the big game in Scotland due to an injury he has been carrying.

He did not feature in the previous round of the Champions League qualifiers for PSV and Bosz confirmed that he is not going to risk him against Vitesse in the league this weekend.

However, the PSV coach remained coy on the prospect of the winger being in the squad to face Rangers.

Asked whether Lang will be fit for the weekend, Bosz said in a press conference: “Noa is not going to play.

“It can be dangerous to let him play.

“I am not going to run that risk at the start of the season.

“I am not taking him with me.”

Beale is expected to rest some of his key players for the Greenock Morton game ahead of the big European fixture on Tuesday night.