PSV Eindhoven have been boosted ahead of their Champions League qualifier against Rangers as winger Noa Lang looks like being fit.

The wide-man played no part in PSV Eindhoven’s 3-1 win at Vitesse on Saturday, with coach Peter Bosz determined to take no risks with him due to an injury.

Lang looked to be a doubt for PSV Eindhoven’s trip to Rangers later this week, but now that appears not to be the case.

The winger, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, now looks set to travel to Glasgow with the PSV Eindhoven squad.

Lang trained last week and though not fit enough for the Vitesse game, PSV Eindhoven will have a check on him on Monday morning.

Rangers are due to play host to PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie on Tuesday night.

Lang played in PSV Eindhoven’s Eredivisie opener this season against Utrecht and found the back of the net.

Having the Netherlands international available to lock horns with Rangers would be a big boost to PSV Eindhoven coach Bosz.