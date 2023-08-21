Rangers star Cyriel Dessers admitted that the Gers’ Champions League qualifier against PSV Eindhoven will be a special game for him but stressed that his focus is on winning with the Ibrox outfit.

The Gers defeated Servette in the previous round of Champions League qualifiers and now they are set to welcome Dutch giants PSV to Ibrox on Tuesday.

Dessers, who joined Rangers in the ongoing transfer window from Cremonese, spent a significant amount of his career in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, Utrecht and Heracles Almelo.

The Rangers new boy admitted that the tie against PSV is going to be special for him and added that he knows the Eindhoven outfit well.

Dessers stressed that he has no time to be sentimental and is determined to help Rangers beat PSV on Tuesday.

“It’s a special match for me, because I played for five years in the Netherlands”, Dessers said in a press conference.

“I know the club, I know the players, but I don’t want to be too sentimental about it.

“There is only one goal for us and that is to advance to the Champions League.”

The 28-year-old scored one goal while assisting one goal against Greenock Morton at the weekend and he will be hoping to continue his form against the Dutch outfit on Tuesday.