Everton have had no encouragement from Leeds United in their pursuit of winger Willy Gnonto, according to The Athletic.

Gnonto has gone on strike and slapped in a transfer request to try and force his way out of Leeds in the ongoing transfer window.

The winger has been training in isolation and has been removed from the first team dressing room but Leeds remain adamant that they will not sell him.

Everton are the only club who have made a serious approach for the Italian but their latest offer was rejected out of hand by Leeds.

And it has been claimed that Everton have received no indication about the price Leeds want for the player.

In fact, Leeds have provided no encouragement to Everton during their conversations over Gnonto.

The Whites have rejected all of their bids for the winger out of hand without any discussions.

It is unclear whether Everton have the funds to go put in more improved offers for the Leeds winger.

Gnonto is still pushing for the transfer as he feels he needs to play in a top league to be in Italy’s plans for next summer’s European Championship.