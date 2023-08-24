Juventus have set a steep asking price for striker Moise Kean, who has emerged as a target for Fulham with a little over a week left in the transfer window.

The 23-year-old striker was expected to continue at Juventus but Premier League interest in him means the Bianconeri are prepared to cash in on him.

The Serie A giants signed him on a permanent deal earlier this summer after his two-year loan spell from Everton expired.

But they are now prepared to move him on before next week’s transfer deadline with Fulham interested in him.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport Juventus have a price in mind for Kean’s potential departure in the coming days.

It has been claimed that the Bianconeri want a fee north of the €30m mark before agreeing to sell the forward.

Fulham are in talks with Juventus over agreeing on a deal to sign the striker in the coming days.

He had an unhappy spell in England with Everton previously but could now be back in the Premier League soon.

Fulham are in the hunt for a striker after losing their star forward Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia.