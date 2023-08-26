Fixture: Ipswich Town vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town side in the Championship this afternoon.

Ipswich have enjoyed a good start to the new season, winning all three of their league games so far to sit on top of the Championship table.

The last time the two sides met at Portman Road came in 2019, where Ipswich edged Leeds out 3-2 thanks to a 90th minute goal.

Leeds have been boosted by the signing of proven goalscorer Joel Piroe, while Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are back in the mix despite having been keen to leave.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds, who field a defence of Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram.

Midfield sees Ethan Ampadu picked, along with Archie Gray, while Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter support Joel Piroe.

Boss Daniel Farke has options on the bench if needed, including Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United Team vs Ipswich Town

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Gray, Sinisterra, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Cresswell, Drameh, Hjelde, Shackleton, Gyabi, Greenwood, Summerville, Gelhardt