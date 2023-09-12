Former Ajax and PSV Eindhoven star Kenneth Perez has claimed that Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is not the undisputed skipper of the Netherlands national team.

Van Dijk has been the skipper of the Dutch national team for a while and was declared the captain at Liverpool ahead of the start of the new season as well.

The defender is hailed as the leader of the Netherlands squad and is considered a big presence on and off the pitch for the Dutch team.

However, Perez insisted that he does not believe Van Dijk is the undisputed leader of the Dutch squad and feels Frenkie de Jong looks much more a captain for the Netherlands than the defender.

He insisted a lot is made of the centre-back being the captain but he does not look like a leader when he is with the Netherlands.

Perez said on ESPN’s Voetbalpraat: “I don’t see him as the undisputed leader of the Dutch national team at all.

“I think Frenkie de Jong is much more of a leader, to be honest, in how he presents himself and how he performs.

“He is an undisputed starter and a star player at Barcelona.

“I think ‘undisputed’ is heavily emphasised in Van Dijk. I don’t think he looks like a leader at all.”

The Netherlands beat Greece and Ireland in the European Championship qualifiers over the international break.