Former top flight star Tam McManus is of the view that Liverpool and Scotland starlet Ben Doak is a special talent and thinks that the winger could become a Reds superstar in future.

Liverpool signed the 21-year-old winger from Celtic last summer and Doak made five senior appearances for the Reds senior team last season.

Doak is highly rated at Anfield and featured in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea in the season opener at Stamford Bridge.

McManus believes that Doak, 17, is a special player and pointed out that the youngster has hunger and desire in his game.

The former Scottish top-flight star also added that if Doak can stay down to earth, then Liverpool and Scotland have a future superstar on their hands.

“Not only a special talent technically but the hunger and desire in his game is evident too”, McManus wrote on X.

“[If he] keeps his feet on the ground, he can go and get 100 caps for Scotland and be a superstar for Liverpool.”

Doak is currently with the Scotland Under-21 side and featured in their recent 1-0 defeat against Spain.