Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth has revealed that his side did not expect Liverpool to try to sign Wataru Endo this summer.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was eager to bring in quality in the shape of a defensive midfielder and was forced to turn to Endo after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Stuttgart were reluctant to let their midfield cornerstone go this summer but begrudgingly sold Endo to the Reds as the Japan star was in favour of the switch.

Now Wohlgemuth has opened up that Stuttgart were not aware of Liverpool’s interest in Endo and it was beyond their expectations that the Reds would press the button for the midfielder.

He further added that the German side were informed through Endo’s representatives about Liverpool’s interest in the player and finally reached an agreement with the Anfield outfit.

“Endo is a player that we actually did not want to let go”, Wohlgemuth told German daily Bild.

“To be honest, we did not have Liverpool FC on our list as an interested party.

“We were informed by the player’s advisors about Liverpool’s interest a few hours before the offer was received.

“Endo himself really wanted to take this step regardless of our offer to extend the contract.

“Because the facts were on the table, we had no choice but to agree with Jorg Schmadtke with our revised financial demands.

“In the end, we came to an agreement relatively quickly in the negotiations.“

Endo has already played in three Premier League matches for Klopp’s side and has garnered plaudits for his displays as well.