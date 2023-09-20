Fixture: Hull City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to tackle Hull City in an away Championship clash this evening.

Farke saw his men rip Millwall to shreds at the weekend with a comfortable 3-0 win gained at the Den and will be hopeful that things are now starting to click in his new-look side.

Tonight’s opponents Hull have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign and are unbeaten in their last five Championship outings, winning three of those encounters.

The Tigers though have a poor record on home turf against Leeds and have to go back to 2012 to find their last win over the Whites on their own ground.

Farke selects Illan Meslier in goal tonight, while his flat back four is Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Jamie Shackleton.

Midfield is where Leeds will look to Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray to control the game, while Dan James, Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe all support Georginio Rutter.

If Farke needs to shake things up he has options to call for from the bench, including Ian Poveda and Crysensio Summerville.

Leeds United Team vs Hull City

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Rodon, Shackleton, Ampadu, Gray, James, Gnonto, Piroe, Rutter

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Cooper, Gruev, Kamara, Poveda, Anthony, Poveda, Gelhardt, Summerville