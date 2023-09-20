Liverpool legend John Aldridge is keen for Reds teen talent Ben Doak to be given an opportunity to shine in the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are clubbed with LASK Linz, Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse in the Europa League this season and they are set to begin their European journey on Thursday in Austria.

The Reds have made a solid start to their campaign this season and they are now expected to carry forward their impressive form in the Europa League too.

Aldridge believes that the six group stage matches in the Europa League have provided Klopp an opportunity to test his squad depth and hone the experience of young players by providing them with valuable game time.

The Reds legend personally wants to see Doak getting substantial on-field minutes in the Europa League besides making it clear Klopp has the final say-so on choosing the squad.

“Those six matches will give Klopp a chance to rotate, manage his key players and hand some important minutes to the others who deserve a stage to perform”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“It is not up for me to say who, only the manager knows who needs time.

“But personally, I would be excited to see young Stefan Bajcetic coming back from injury, [Jarell] Quansah did well at the weekend – [Harvey] Elliott too.

“And it is perfect for Doak.

“I would like to see Doak play.“

Doak has already made a league appearance for Liverpool this season and he will be expecting more chances from his boss in the Europa League.