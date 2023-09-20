Aiden McGeady has conceded that Celtic’s Champions League home game against Lazio next is massive for the club’s campaign in Europe this season.

A nine-man Celtic went down 2-0 against Feyenoord at De Kuip in the opening group game of their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night.

Celtic have now lost 28 of their 34 Champions League games away from home but they will be at Parkhead when Lazio come calling in two weeks’ time.

The Serie A giants earned a last-gasp point at home against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night and McGeady feels that result has made the group interesting.

He insisted that the game against Lazio is massive for Celtic’s hopes in the Champions League and Europe this season.

The former Bhoy believes a win at Parkhead over the Italian side could be used as a launchpad for a successful campaign in Europe.

The ex-Celtic star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “Obviously, the result in the other game leaves the group kind of wide open in a way.

“So, in two weeks’ time when Celtic face Lazio at home, I think it’s a massive game.

“And if Celtic get three points it could very be a springboard for a successful campaign albeit on the back of a bad defeat on paper.”

Celtic failed to win any of their group games in the Champions League last season.

Lazio meanwhile have lost three of their opening four Serie A matches.