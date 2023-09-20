Former Celtic star Aiden McGeady insists that the Bhoys should not be disappointed with their performance in their 2-0 defeat at Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

Celtic’s away form in the Champions League continued to remain poor as they suffered another defeat on the road when they lost at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Calvin Stengs scored in stoppage time of the first half and Alireza Jahanbakhsh doubled the lead in the 76th minute for Feyenoord.

Within the space of five minutes in the second half, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Thiago Holm were sent off to further increase Celtic’s away day woes in the Champions League.

McGeady feels given the circumstances during the game, Celtic cannot feel too despondent about the level of their performance in Rotterdam.

He appreciates their approach in the second half and conceded that ultimately individual errors decided the game in favour of Feyenoord.

The former Celtic star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “I don’t think Celtic can be too disheartened with the performance.

“Within the space of five minutes, you are ultimately in damage limitation and two sending-offs.

“I thought the manager approached the second half the way I hoped they would.

“But it’s ultimately individual errors cost Celtic the game tonight.”

Celtic’s form on the road in the Champions League is poor and they have now lost 28 of their 34 away games in Europe’s elite club competition.