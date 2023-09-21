Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has conceded that pace is not one of the weapons in Joel Piroe’s armoury as a striker.

Piroe has scored three times since joining Leeds from Swansea in the summer and has made an impact for the team in the forward line.

However, he was anonymous in Leeds’ 0-0 draw at the MKM Stadium against Hull City on Wednesday.

The Dutchman scored 19 times in the Championship last season and is considered one of the top strikers in the league.

However, Redfearn indicated that he is a certain kind of forward who does not depend on pace to score goals.

The former Leeds boss stressed that Piroe depends on his touch and his ability to arrive inside the box at the right time rather than blistering pace, which he does not have.

Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds: “When I am watching him and his general play, he is not immobile but he is not the most mobile.

“He is not rapid.

“He is a touch player, he relies on the ball into him and Daniel’s summary of his goals is that he arrives in that second-yard box, yes, I can see that.

“I am thinking of him now at Swansea and the goals that he scored and he scored a lot of goals like that.”

Piroe is likely to be in the starting eleven when Leeds host Watford at Elland Road this weekend.