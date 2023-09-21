Leeds United’s long-term injury absentee Stuart Dallas returned to training on Thursday but still remains a number of weeks away from being in contention for selection, according to The Athletic.

Dallas has been out of action since April last year after breaking his femur bone in a match against Manchester City.

It has been over a season and he is yet to make a comeback though he himself has refuted suggestions of drawing the curtains on his career.

He had to undergo surgery and has since been continuing with his rehabilitation process.

Now, in what will be a big boost for Leeds, Dallas has been able to return to training with the first team with new manager Daniel Farke.

A return to action will not be immediately possible though as he steps up his fitness levels.

The 32-year-old had been an ever-present figure in the Leeds United team for their 2021/22 campaign before picking up the injury.

He has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether the Whites take the decision to extend it.