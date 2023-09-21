Neil Redfearn has insisted that Hull City are in the top six for a reason and Leeds United did well to keep them at bay at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night.

Joe Rodon’s red card on the hour mark was a blow for Leeds, but they still managed to earn a point by playing out a 0-0 draw against Hull away from home.

Leeds’ defence stood up on the night and the Whites managed to walk away with a point from a tricky game in midweek.

Redfearn conceded that he was worried that everyone was taking Hull lightly and insisted that the Tigers are in the top six of the Championship at the moment because they are a good side.

He revealed his delight at Leeds standing up to the challenge and getting the clean sheet while playing with ten men in the last third of the game.

The former Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The thing that worried me before the game was everyone saying, ‘let’s beat them by four or five’ but listen, this is not a bad side.

“They are in the top six for a reason and there are a few unfashionable sides like Preston and Hull.

“This was a tough game for Leeds and I am really impressed how they were thorough and diligent to keep that clean sheet.”

Leeds have managed to keep three clean sheets on the trot after making a slow start to the season.