Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has insisted that Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter are not traditional forwards and their Whites team-mates need to tailor their game accordingly.

Leeds failed to score on Wednesday night at Hull and did manage a 0-0 draw despite playing the last third of the game with ten men following Joe Rodon’s red card.

Rutter missed a chance but Piroe was largely anonymous following a good start to life at Leeds where he has already scored three Championship goals.

Redfearn stressed that Rutter and Piroe are traditional strikers as they do not play in such a way and are better when Leeds are counter-attacking.

He insisted that their Leeds team-mates now need to make sure that they provide the kind of service that the duo prefer and conceded that Daniel Farke was not going to solve every problem at once

The former Leeds manager said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I don’t think Rutter and Piroe are orthodox strikers.

“They are quite fluent; they don’t adopt the positions that strikers adopt and that’s up to the team-mates to get the right sort of service to them.

“When they played against Millwall the game suited them because they were constantly in transition, Leeds sat on a low block, broke quickly, countered quickly, connected passes quickly and broke through the lines quickly.

“And that put these kinds of players in their utopia, which is in these little pockets of spaces, turn and run at people and they looked a lot better for it.

“For Daniel, he is not going to cure everything at once and he has the right thing thrown at him to sort out.”

Rutter has looked better in the Championship this season and has already scored twice in the league.