Leeds United out on loan star Robin Koch admits he had no idea that Germany interim boss Rudi Voller was in the stands during Eintracht Frankfurt’s game against Aberdeen.

The 27-year-old centre-back joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Leeds on a season-long loan this summer.

Koch has featured so far in a total of eight games for the German outfit and on Thursday he helped his side to a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen in their Europa Conference League game with a 61st minute winner.

The Leeds-loaned-out star admitted that his goal is to get back to the Germany national team and stressed that he is focused on performing week in and week out.

“Of course, my goal is to get back to it in the long term”, Koch told German daily TZ.

“I don’t worry much about it, though.

“It’s about performing well, week after week.

“That’s what I’m concentrating on.

“Everything else has to be decided by other people.”

Koch, who played his last game for Germany in June 2021, insisted that he was not aware of the presence of the national team’s interim manager during the Europa Conference League game and is hoping that Voller will provide positive tips to the new manager regarding him.

“I didn’t know that”, he added.

“Let’s see if he gives the new national coach a tip.”

Koch has established himself as a regular starter at Eintracht Frankfurt and all eyes will be on whether he can become a fixture in the Germany team.