Luis Sinisterra has revealed he was desperate to get back to the Premier League and that is why he swapped Leeds United for Bournemouth in the summer.

The 24-year-old winger moved to England from Dutch side Feyenoord in the summer of 2022 and ended last season with nine goal contributions in 26 matches.

However, his contributions were not enough to help the Whites secure survival as they dropped out of the Premier League and into the Championship.

Sinisterra was heavily linked with leaving Leeds in the summer window, but only got his move on deadline day as he joined Bournemouth on loan.

The Colombian star insists that the decision to move to Bournemouth was taken with the view of staying put in the Premier League as he was keen to remain in the top flight.

“I had other options, but they were outside of England”, Sinisterra told the BBC.

“It was really difficult with Leeds United, from the beginning, because they wanted me to stay.

“But of course, I wanted to play in the Premier League.

“So, when Bournemouth came I just decided [to go] because I really wanted to play at the highest level possible. So that’s why [I left].”

The jury is out on whether Sinisterra will ever play for Leeds again, but the winger insists that apart from relegation he enjoyed his spell at Elland Road.

“Avoiding the relegation, I have had a really good time there, and my family as well.

“But, you know, my desire is always to play at the highest level. So I was looking for that.

“This was my decision.

“That’s why last year I chose to come to Leeds – to play in the Premier League.

“Of course, it’s sad that we got relegated, but it’s a really good team with really good people.”

Sinsterra was handed his Bournemouth debut following the international break in a goalless draw against Chelsea.