Leeds United out-on-loan star Maximilian Wober has called for his new side Borussia Monchengladbach to show their true face in their forthcoming Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig.

Wober joined the Whites permanently from Red Bull Salzburg in January this year but could not help the Yorkshire side avert relegation from the Premier League.

The Austrian centre-back was not keen on playing in the second tier and all the more so as he had a relegation release clause included in his Leeds contract.

Wober eventually made a loan switch to Borussia Monchengladbach and has so far maintained a 100 per cent appearance record in the Bundesliga for the German outfit.

Borussia Monchengladbach rallied to salvage a point against Darmstadt in their last match after trailing 3-0 in the first half.

And Wober demanded the same spirited fight as they showed in their last encounter from his new side when the club face RB Leipzig in their league clash at the weekend.

“We showed our true colours in the second half”, Wober was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“The first half was completely forgettable, that was not us.

“We will take on RB Leipzig this Saturday. We will then show our true colours like we did in the second half in the last match.”

He also called fans to be vocal and get behind the team in their next home match.

“Be there and support us, we need you.”

Wober’s parent club Leeds are currently sitting in ninth position in the Championship standings and are eyeing promotion this season.

Whether they might be able to call upon Wober next season remains to be seen.