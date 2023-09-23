Dominic Matteo has insisted that Leeds United have a squad of players who understand the demands and commitment required to play for the Whites.

Leeds have picked up seven points from their last three Championship games and are sitting fifth in the league table.

The Whites have kept four clean sheets on the trot and have looked more defensive resolute and difficult to break down in recent weeks.

Matteo insisted that he is delighted at the fact that Leeds have become miserly at the back and the players have put their bodies on the line to make sure that they do not concede goals.

The former White insisted that the current Leeds players understand the commitment, both physically and mentally, required to meet the demands of Daniel Farke and the Leeds fans.

The ex-Leeds United defender said on LUTV: “I think they did put their bodies on the line, we saw it all over the park and I think that’s what the manager will demand.

“And if you are playing for Leeds United that is what the fans demand as well and they want to put your bodies on the line in every game.

“We have got a great set of players who all understand that.”

Leeds powered to a 3-0 win over Watford at Elland Road on Saturday and next face a trip to a struggling Southampton.