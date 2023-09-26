Kenny Miller has insisted that the Rangers players need to take responsibility for their own performances as Michael Beale is not asking them to make basic mistakes on the pitch.

Beale is under pressure after another lacklustre performance at home against Motherwell, which Rangers won 1-0 on Sunday.

Despite picking up three points, Rangers were poor throughout and the fans were not shy about voicing their disapproval of the way which Beale is currently managing the team.

Miller conceded that Beale has to finally answer for Rangers’ woes this season, but he stressed that the players cannot escape criticism as well.

He insisted that it is not down to the Rangers manager that the players are making basic mistakes on the pitch and have been missing massive chances in front of goal.

The ex-Rangers striker said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “The buck always stops with the manager and that’s the nature of football.

“But the players need to take responsibility for their own personal pride and performance.

“Michael is not asking these players to misplace five-yard or ten-yard passes, he is not asking them to do this or do that wrong or miss big chances.

“There have been moments where players didn’t take their chances and they are making too many mistakes.

“That all lands on Michael’s desk, he knows that and that is why he is being paid the big bucks.

“But at this moment in time, it seems all over the place.”

It remains to be seen how the Ibrox crowd behave when Rangers host Livingston in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday evening.